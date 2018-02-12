World's tallest hotel opens in Dubai

Gulf metropolis Dubai, on its never-ending quest to break records, announced the opening of the "world's new tallest hotel" Sunday, pipping another towering landmark in the city for the title.

The gleaming gold 75-storey Gevora Hotel stands 356m tall.

The new record-holder is within view of its predecessor, Dubai's JW Mariott Marquis - just 1m shorter.

The Gevora's first guests are expected on Monday, according to Emirati daily The National.

Dubai is also home to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which pierces the city skyline at 828m high.