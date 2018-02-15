Travelling on a budget? 10 most affordable US cities for foodies to visit

Las Vegas has emerged as the most affordable food city in the US, according to the results of a new ranking that compared the cost of eating in and eating out across 54 major American cities.

While many eat out while globe-trotting, the rise of short-term home rental agencies, like Airbnb, have meant self-catering is also an option so it's helpful to have an idea of what groceries cost when planning your trip.

To compile the ranking, personal finance news site GoBanking took into account average monthly grocery bills, the price of mid-range and three-course meals, and accessibility to grocery stores.

Based on this criteria, Sin City was named the cheapest city for food in the US, followed by Long Beach, California and Phoenix, Arizona.