Travelling on a budget? 10 most affordable US cities for foodies to visit
Las Vegas has emerged as the most affordable food city in the US, according to the results of a new ranking that compared the cost of eating in and eating out across 54 major American cities.
While many eat out while globe-trotting, the rise of short-term home rental agencies, like Airbnb, have meant self-catering is also an option so it's helpful to have an idea of what groceries cost when planning your trip.
To compile the ranking, personal finance news site GoBanking took into account average monthly grocery bills, the price of mid-range and three-course meals, and accessibility to grocery stores.
Based on this criteria, Sin City was named the cheapest city for food in the US, followed by Long Beach, California and Phoenix, Arizona.
Overall, the results suggest that American households in the American Southwest - Texas, Arizona, California and Nevada - pay the least for food, landing 13 of the top 20 most affordable cities.
The standout state, however, is Texas, with seven cities in the top 20 list.
The cities where locals dish out the most on food? That title belong to Seattle, followed by New Orleans and Minneapolis.
In San Antonio, the cheapest city for groceries, locals are used to paying less than $250 (R2,916) a month at the store. Whereas locals in San Francisco pay the most for their milk, butter and bread: $487 (R5,682) a month on average.
San Antonio is likewise the most affordable city for eating out, with a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant coming in at an average of $35 (R408). That climbs up to $80 (R934) in New York.
Here are the results:
10 most affordable US cities for foodies:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Long Beach, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Houston, Texas
- Portland, Oregon
- Dallas, Texas
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Los Angeles, California
- Columbus, Ohio
- Arlington, Texas
10 most expensive US cities for foodies:
- Seattle, Washington
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- New York City, New York
- Jacksonville, Florida
- District of Columbia
- San Jose, California
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Oakland, California
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE