Travel

Subdued traveller numbers at SA airports‚ but Cape Town scores

26 February 2018 - 10:47 By Timeslive
A view of the cablecar, Lion's Head, Signal Hill and Cape Town from Table Mountain with Robben Island in the distance. File photo
A view of the cablecar, Lion's Head, Signal Hill and Cape Town from Table Mountain with Robben Island in the distance. File photo
Image: Sharief Jaffer

A highlight of the peak holiday season was the continued extraordinary growth in international passengers at Cape Town International Airport‚ according to the latest Aviation Barometer published by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

"International arrivals went up by 13.85% and international departures experienced a 15.69% growth in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2016‚" Acsa said of the Cape Town route.

The Barometer is based on the count of passengers using the network of nine airports owned and managed by the company in South Africa.

Durban and Cape Town grow in popularity among air travellers

Cape Town International Airport appears to be becoming increasingly popular as an international travel hub‚ with international arrivals growing by ...
News
3 months ago

It shows that growth in passenger numbers at the nine airports was just over 3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Nearly 11 million arriving and departing passengers used South Africa’s main airports in the fourth quarter‚ an increase of 321‚000 over the fourth quarter of 2016.

King Shaka International Airport continued to enjoy solid growth in domestic passenger traffic with arrivals up 5.63% and departures up 6.17% in the fourth quarter of 2017 while connectivity between King Shaka International and regional airports such as Mthatha‚ East London and Port Elizabeth also grew with the opening of new routes by smaller airlines.

Overall‚ however‚ "domestic air travel remained under strain"‚ with increase of only 2.60% for arrivals (equal to 95‚203 passengers) and 2.76% for departures (109‚972 passengers) in the fourth quarter of 2017‚" the report shows.

Overall international arrivals increased by 3.80% to 1‚568‚230 passengers while international departures rose by a 4.38% to 1‚589‚309 passengers. Regional travel - from Namibia‚ Botswana‚ Lesotho and Swaziland - was up by 1.70% to 147‚132 passengers. Regional departures were up by 1.20% to 141‚186 passengers.

READ MORE

KZN ANC leader Mabuyakhulu to face music over R28m jazz festival blues

The curious case of a no-show businessman‚ a smiling ANC leader and a R28-million failed jazz festival played out in the Durban Commercial Crime ...
Politics
18 days ago

The difference a hospitality qualification makes to a previously disadvantaged youth

Mpumalanga recently welcomed over 200 graduates who will be working in the hospitality management sector.
Features
19 days ago

Arid future needs flood of planning

Business has to adapt quickly to the new normal of scarce water
Business
22 days ago

SAA eyes Africa lift from rise in flights to SA

Lufthansa group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr says it had seen an increase in tourists visiting SA as well as South Africans using Lufthansa to ...
Business
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Low-fat or low-carb: which diet leads to more weight-loss? Health & Sex
  2. Dr Adè van Heerden: I want to be the most 'real' Miss SA yet Lifestyle
  3. Avoid processed meat‚ or cook it well‚ if you don't want listeria Health & Sex
  4. Is having sex with a sex doll cheating? Experts weigh in Health & Sex
  5. Follow in the president's footsteps: 6 good reasons to take a daily walk Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X