Cape Town follows Johannesburg’s OR Tambo international airport‚ which advised its passengers in November last year that it was switching off microphones at the domestic departures terminal and gates. Standard operating procedures for most domestic flights require that passengers start boarding at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time and one hour for international travellers‚ Acsa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The only instances where centralised terminal announcements will be made will be for irregular operations such as gate changes‚ flight time changes‚ security matters‚ system failures and customer service anomalies such as lost minors‚ it added.

Spokesperson for Cape Town International Airport‚ Deidre Davids‚ said: “As Cape Town International Airport we have noted the feedback from passengers in independent customer surveys citing complaints about noise levels in airports. In keeping with global trends and the aviation’s move toward passengers being increasingly self-sufficient we are adopting the global trend of silent airports.

"The obvious benefit of a silent airport is reduced noise‚ which has been an issue of contention for our passengers. This means that the public-address microphones at the domestic and international departures terminal and gates will be switched off‚ with limited announcements at gates for international passengers. Passengers will be advised to check their boarding passes and the flight information display boards for boarding times‚ gates and any other changes.”