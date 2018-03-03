Accidental Tourist

Kayaking from the UK to Tanzania was a media circus - & we were the clowns

In 1967, SA journalist Terry Bell and his wife Barbara decided it would be fun to paddle from London to Dar es Salaam in a kayak. Little did they know how much press attention their trip would get

