Wine not take a free audio tour of the historic Groot Constantia estate?
04 March 2018 - 00:00
The oldest wine farm in South Africa, Groot Constantia, has launched three new audio tours to guide visitors around its historic heart - all you need to do is download the free app, and take your cellphone.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE