Travel

Wine not take a free audio tour of the historic Groot Constantia estate?

04 March 2018 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

The oldest wine farm in South Africa, Groot Constantia, has launched three new audio tours to guide visitors around its historic heart - all you need to do is download the free app, and take your cellphone.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Up to R89k per night: inside SA’s swankiest hotel rooms Travel
  2. SEX TALK | What is a vaginal 'facial'? And, is it dangerous? Health & Sex
  3. I got my dog's DNA tested - & the results surprised us all Lifestyle
  4. South African passport power weakens again Travel
  5. She's done Pearl Thusi's make-up! Gina Myers' secrets for an A-list look Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X