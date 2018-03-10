The Notebook
A dog on a cat: The strangest thing I ever saw at sea
Larry Margolis recalls a canine encounter on a sailing trip in the Canary islands
11 March 2018 - 00:00
Larry Margolis recalls a canine encounter on a sailing trip in the Canary islands
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.