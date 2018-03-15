Six traditional European tipples to try this year

Nothing says “I’m on holiday” more than a #nofilter Insta-snap against the backdrop of an exotic location (cue ocean-view background), complete with a crimson sunset and a colourful, local drink in your hand.

Every holiday destination has its traditional tipple of choice. Sometimes, sharing the local cocktail is so culturally meaningful it can be as important as indulging in a traditional meal. Think pisco sours in Peru, sake in Japan and vodka shots in the Ukraine, for example.

One of the most memorable ways of connecting with locals is to partake responsibly in their drinking traditions, and to learn about the alchemy and cultural significance behind their most famous homegrown drinks.

It’s not just about knocking back a shot of whiskey in Scotland or skulling a glass of wine in France, but more about being open to trying something different, and taking the time to immerse yourself in the customs of others around the world.