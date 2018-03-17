'Black Panther' fans are trying to book hotels in Wakanda
Internet searches for hotels in the fictional African country of Wakanda have skyrocketed since 'Black Panther' hit the big screen
18 March 2018 - 00:02
Internet searches for hotels in the fictional African country of Wakanda have skyrocketed since 'Black Panther' hit the big screen
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.