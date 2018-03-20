South Africa's 'third wheel' is most liveable city

Durban might not be the most popular city in South Africa‚ but it offers the best quality of living.

This is according to Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living survey.

Durban was ranked 89th of the 231 cities Mercer surveyed worldwide. Cape Town came out second best South African city in 94th and Johannesburg was just behind 95th place.

Port Louis in Mauritius was ranked the best city in the region with the 83rd spot worldwide.