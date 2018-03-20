Travel

Travel

South Africa's 'third wheel' is most liveable city

20 March 2018 - 13:06 By Nico Gous
Durban was ranked 89th of the 231 cities that offer the best quality of living.
Durban was ranked 89th of the 231 cities that offer the best quality of living.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

Durban might not be the most popular city in South Africa‚ but it offers the best quality of living.

This is according to Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living survey.

Durban was ranked 89th of the 231 cities Mercer surveyed worldwide. Cape Town came out second best South African city in 94th and Johannesburg was just behind 95th place.

Port Louis in Mauritius was ranked the best city in the region with the 83rd spot worldwide.

Why Durban’s Golden Mile is washing away

Durban’s iconic central tourist beaches are being washed away‚ because Transnet and the city appear to have dithered for nearly 10 years on ...
News
3 days ago

“Cities in emerging markets‚ though challenged by economic and political turmoil‚ are catching up with top ranking cities following decades of investing in infrastructure‚ recreational facilities and housing in order to attract talent and multinational businesses‚” Mercer said.

Vienna in Austria was the ranked the city with the best quality of living for the ninth year in a row‚ because it provides “high security‚ well-structured public transportation and a variety of cultural and recreation facilities”.

It was followed by Zurich in Switzerland in second place; Auckland in New Zealand and Munich in Germany shared third place.

Up to R89k per night: inside SA’s swankiest hotel rooms

Where do celebs, sheikhs and presidents stay when they visit SA? The presidential suite, of course. Elizabeth Sleith looks at some of the super ...
Lifestyle
18 days ago

Baghdad in Iraq was voted the worst city.

Mercer conducts the survey annually to help “enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments”.

They look at 39 factors‚ including crime‚ political stability‚ media freedom‚ personal freedom‚ medical services‚ education‚ service delivery‚ public transport‚ cultural life sports‚ food supply‚ housing and the natural environment. The data was analysed between September and November 2017.

Slagin Parakatil from Mercer said: “Younger generations‚ millennials in particular‚ often have high expectations in terms of lifestyle‚ leisure and entertainment opportunities. Companies sending expatriates abroad need to get the full picture of conditions on the ground in order to compensate their employees appropriately for any decrease in living standards.”

Most read

  1. Travelling's taught me a lot about my family, says celeb Thapelo Mokoena Travel
  2. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  3. Deadly Secret Fat Burner product: lose weight & maybe your life Health & Sex
  4. Brace yourself for the show that’s more shameless than ‘Shameless’ Lifestyle
  5. Body positive movement is NOT about glorifying obesity Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
EFF’s Floyd Shivambu intimidates journalist outside parliament
X