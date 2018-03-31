The Notebook
Solo travellers make fast friends
On a solo trip to Cadiz, Spain, Elize de Villiers finds an unexpected companion
01 April 2018 - 00:00
On a solo trip to Cadiz, Spain, Elize de Villiers finds an unexpected companion
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.