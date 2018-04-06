'First luxury hotel in space' aims for 2021 launch

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise, rest, repeat. But what if your chance of having the right stuff for NASA’s astronaut corps is, to say the least, minimal?

Aurora Station, billed as the “first luxury hotel in space,” may be for you. Houston-based Orion Span Inc.hopes to launch the modular station in late 2021 and welcome its first guests the following year, with two crew members accompanying each excursion.

The platform would orbit 200 miles above Earth, offering six guests 384 sunrises and sunsets as they speed around the planet for12 days.

Once, such a thing would have clearly been the stuff of fiction. Now, in the age of SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, the idea that a private company would launch an orbiting hotel seems almost pedestrian.