Explore SA's edges: 6 incredible borderland retreats

Arid, remote, mountainous, malarial or just downright dangerous . such are the types of places that sensible humans once avoided. Today, however, South Africa's frontier lands are treasured havens for plants and wildlife.

Counting Lesotho, South Africa has more than 5,000km of land border. Okay, the territory is often rugged, but these days you don't need to be a survivalist to appreciate it.

From wild camps to splendid lodges, these retreats will keep you comfy:

1. !XAUS LODGE, KGALAGADI TRANSFRONTIER PARK

The harsh habitat of Kgalagadi is proof that animals - and people - can adapt to anything. It's a land of red-hued dunes and rivers of sand, and yet it's teeming with wildlife.

As well as a great selection of SANParks rest camps, you'll find the unique !Xaus Lodge. Owned by the local San community, this place is as remote as you can go without bringing your passport. Don't bother trying to get a cellphone signal (you won't), just unwind and experience some off-grid calm.

Each en suite chalet is decorated with traditional crafts. There's no air conditioning, and it's a great place to practise your skills at minimising your water usage.