Cape Town hotel named one of the world's trendiest
Editors at CN Traveler magazine have released a list of what they call the hottest, trend-setting properties around the world, which include hotels that create customized meditation treatments, to properties that have become neighborhood "town squares" for locals.
In the 2018 edition of the publication's Hot List, a total of 102 properties around the world made the cut, as chosen by a team of 37 editors and experts who were dispatched to visit 426 recently opened hotels around the world.
Hotels are evaluated on everything from the quantifiable (is the Wifi signal strong enough to download a movie?), to the more intangible category of how a hotel makes its guests feel.
France, Italy, the UK, California and New York landed the biggest number of addresses on the list.
Only one South African property got the nod: The Silo Hotel, which adjoins Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (Mocaa).
On the CN Traveler website, reviewer Alex Postman describes the hotel as having "brashly eclectic interior design", raves about his room's bathroom and says the rooftop swimming pool, which "resembles a glass-sided fish tank", is not to be missed.
Overall, he summed up his stay at The Silo Hotel by saying: "You have to be up for some bold decor choices, but the location and views couldn’t be better and having access to the hottest museum on the continent is pretty cool."
For the full list of hotels that made CN Traveler's 2018 hot list, visit cntraveler.com
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.