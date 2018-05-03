Cape Town hotel named one of the world's trendiest

Editors at CN Traveler magazine have released a list of what they call the hottest, trend-setting properties around the world, which include hotels that create customized meditation treatments, to properties that have become neighborhood "town squares" for locals.

In the 2018 edition of the publication's Hot List, a total of 102 properties around the world made the cut, as chosen by a team of 37 editors and experts who were dispatched to visit 426 recently opened hotels around the world.

Hotels are evaluated on everything from the quantifiable (is the Wifi signal strong enough to download a movie?), to the more intangible category of how a hotel makes its guests feel.

France, Italy, the UK, California and New York landed the biggest number of addresses on the list.