Readers' World
Waving goodbye to my dignity on an Indonesian surf adventure
Sunday Times reader Franci Henry finds out the hard way that Sumatra's Iron Reef is no good for 'old man surfing'
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Sunday Times reader Franci Henry finds out the hard way that Sumatra's Iron Reef is no good for 'old man surfing'
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.