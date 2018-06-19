The number of tourists from three of the ten leading countries (Brazil‚ China and Canada) increased‚ but there was a decrease in tourists from Germany‚ the UK‚ India‚ The Netherlands‚ Australia‚ France and the USA.

The largest increase – 16.4% - was from Brazil (from 4‚511 tourists in April 2017 to 5‚247 in April 2018). The number of tourists from China was also slightly up (7‚151 in April 2017 versus 7‚280 in April 2018).

The largest decrease in tourists was from Germany (28.5%) - from 27‚720 tourists in April 2017 to 19‚827 in April 2018.

A comparison between movements in April 2017 and April 2018 for the ten leading SADC countries‚ said Stats SA‚ showed that the number of tourists increased from six of the ten leading countries (Angola‚ Malawi‚ Tanzania‚ Zimbabwe‚ Lesotho and Mozambique)‚ and decreased from the other four - Botswana‚ Namibia‚ Swaziland and Zambia.

The largest increase‚ at 35%‚ was from Angola (to 4‚849 tourists in April 2018)‚ while the largest decrease was from Botswana (38%)‚ with only 50‚536 tourists from that country visiting SA in April 2018.

