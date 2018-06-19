Fastjet will increase its flights between Harare and Victoria Falls by two additional frequencies from July 2‚ the airline said on Tuesday.

The additional flights will see the airline serve the route with twice-daily frequency‚ six days a week‚ with the only exception on Saturdays where the schedule remains unchanged with one flight between the two destinations.

"The additional flights between Harare and Victoria Falls equates to a 85% year-on-year growth on the route‚" fastjet's Hein Kaiser said in a statement.

Last year fastjet doubled the number of flights between Harare and Johannesburg as well as reintroduced thrice weekly frequencies between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.

Fastjet Zimbabwe now operates 92 flights every week.