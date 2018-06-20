Kruger Park trumps Maasai Mara as top vaycay spot: ranking

Heading to Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve to see the great wildebeest migration is a dream trip that tops many people's bucket lists. But according to a new ranking, a visit to our very own Kruger National Park could make for a more enjoyable vaycay.

The Kruger is one of two South African destinations to earn a spot on the US News & World Report's list of the top 12 African and Middle Eastern vacation destinations of 2018-2019. This annual ranking is based on travelers' opinions as well as expert and editor analysis.

Cairo, Egypt, was the top-ranked destination to visit in the Africa and the Middle East. This was followed by our very own Cape Town in second position, then Marrakech, Morocco, and the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The Kruger National Park rounded off the top five.