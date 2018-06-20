Visiting the Kruger National Park? Here’s how to make your trip even better

In its ranking of South Africa’s 12 top-rated tourist attractions, travel website Planetware.com ranks the Kruger National Park as number one. That’s quite a significant recognition for this iconic South African tourist destination that draws thousands of visitors locally and from all over the world.

For those with a bit of extra time to spend on their Kruger adventure, it’s well worth considering taking in some of the great sights in nearby areas. The park itself has numerous entrance gates spread over a large area, making it easy to combine a journey through the provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga with a visit to the park itself.