Accidental Tourist
Even the rain couldn’t ruin seeing Turkey's famous ruins
Coming from a parched Cape Town, Nancy Richards finds the ancient sights at Patara, Turkey, all the more delightful when wet
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Coming from a parched Cape Town, Nancy Richards finds the ancient sights at Patara, Turkey, all the more delightful when wet
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.