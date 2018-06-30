Caribbean cruises: what wowed passengers then & now
Using her grandmother's diary as a guide, Suzanne Cadisch retraces the route of a Caribbean cruise taken by her relatives 80 years ago
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Using her grandmother's diary as a guide, Suzanne Cadisch retraces the route of a Caribbean cruise taken by her relatives 80 years ago
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.