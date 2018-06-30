Swimming with a celebrity 'mermaid' & sea turtles in blissful Bazaruto

Claire Keeton revels in the natural splendour of Mozambique's Bazaruto Archipelago, where the snorkelling easily rivals places like the Maldives, Madagascar and Thailand

Claire Keeton revels in the natural splendour of Mozambique's Bazaruto Archipelago, where the snorkelling easily rivals places like the Maldives, Madagascar and Thailand