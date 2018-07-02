Boeing's grand plan to you from London to New York in just 2 hours

Boeing is currently working on a hypersonic aircraft that will be able to fly passengers from New York to London in as little as two hours.

Compared to conventional commercial flights today, that would cut flying time by about five hours.

The aerospace company offered an early look of the passenger-carrying hypersonic concept at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta this week.

But it takes time to engineer an aircraft capable of traveling at Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound or 6,174 km an hour - that's safe enough for human travel.