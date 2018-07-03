Tourists have been offered training with the famous Cosmo City grannies‚ braai-ing and gardening in the city.

Now Airbnb is looking for other unique local experiences to attract international guests.

The Johannesburg experience will include packing mean punches with Coach Claude Maphosa and his team‚ the “boxing grannies”‚ who are ready to help you stay healthy and fit.

When you meet them for a session in the morning‚ you will be paired with a granny who will be your partner for the training. The experience is R250 per person.

“Get ready to sweat and have fun with our team of trainers and grannies. We will end the training with some soft drinks and feedback on how the session went‚” said Maphosa.