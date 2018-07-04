So what are your plans for your 40th?

As humans, we seem to be programmed to feel compelled to celebrate our milestones in some significant way. Not being big on birthdays, I thought I was different. But with my 40th birthday looming ever closer I started to fill the prickles of panic and excitement. I must celebrate significantly, I thought to myself.

I then decided rather decisively, almost three years prior to the big day last month, that I didn’t want a party or a dinner or a spa day, or end up drunk in some dark dive bar (even if the music was amazing) in Johannesburg’s CBD.

But after a little more introspection, it turns out I would have been happy doing any or all of the above to celebrate my birthday – provided I were in a different country or city. Ha!

In fact, the main idea was to have a ready-made answer when asked, “So what are you doing for your 40th?” to which I’d smugly reply, “I’ll be out of the country.”

And so began my selection process of choosing the perfect destination.

It had to be summer, of course. I wanted both beach and mountains; equal amounts of culture, history and a decent nightlife offering; food worth travelling for; great value for my rand; and ideally no visa required.

As the departure date grew closer, the list became more refined. So I created a list of top countries I’d like to visit, and the following subheadings (in no particular order of importance) as a way of comparing and then selecting final destination via process of elimination:

Visa Food type Quality of beach sand and water City/nightlife Cultural experience Shopping Rand/currency exchange

Bali: a hippie paradise

Bali didn’t immediately resonate as the perfect destination for me but it was a popular recommendation from friends who had been. In my head, I pictured a hippie paradise in which most of the 10-day vacation would be spent wearing flip-flops and floppy straw hats and doing early-morning yoga. Fine.

And then the reviewers wrote things like “fantastic surf and beaches”, while another boasted that “tourists can find almost everything in Kuta – hotels, high-end restaurants, humble warung [small family-run restaurants], shopping malls, traditional markets …”

Adding to that, the Indonesian island has become a popular destination for Saffers since South Africa and Indonesia rescinded the visa requirements for both countries. What’s not to like?

Cape Town and Durban: local but still lekker