Chinese police to stop tourists being ripped off in Venice
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Venice has for the first time invited Chinese police officers to patrol its canal banks and winding alleyways, in a bid to stop tourists falling prey to thieves.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.