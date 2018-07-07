Deaths result in 'no-selfie' zones being declared in Goa, India
08 July 2018 - 00:00
A number of "no-selfie" zones have been declared along the coast in the Indian state of Goa after a spate of accidents raised concerns about reckless tourist behaviour.
