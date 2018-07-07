Accidental Tourist
Forget the yoghurt, we went to Bulgaria for the mountains
Helen Nevin's humorous take on getting lost in the Rhodopes mountains in Bulgaria. Luckily there was a good shepherd at hand to save the day
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Helen Nevin's humorous take on getting lost in the Rhodopes mountains in Bulgaria. Luckily there was a good shepherd at hand to save the day
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.