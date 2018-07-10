Watch holographic gladiators battle it out at Rome's Colosseum

Headed to Rome in the next couple of months? You might want to reserve your visit to the city's most iconic landmark, the Colosseum, for the weekend, when the amphitheater recreates the inaugural opening games using holograms and virtual reconstructions.

Called Sangue e Arena (Blood and Arena), the 30-minute show brings elephants, lions, tigers and gladiators to life using lights, sounds, music and holograms that are projected in the arena.

The show recreates the 100-day games which took place in 80 AD to mark the completion of the amphitheater.