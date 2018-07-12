More of us are opting for 'digital detox' holidays

John Briggs, a 40-year-old on holiday, texted his wife Shirley: “Look at the glacier out there.” He waited for the reply, which came through on his mobile. At the time they were sitting next to one another on board the deck of their small cruise ship, along northern Alaska’s icy shores.

This interaction was reported to us during our research on digital behaviour. Results to date show that for many people digital communication now trumps natural conversations – and the appreciation of the present scenery has begun to elude many online devotees.

A corrective to this addiction has now emerged: the digital detox holiday.

Depending on which country you’re in, the experience might be labelled variously as “black hole resorts”, “offline escape retreats”, or “dead zone holiday options”. At its core, this emerging holiday trend is defined by disconnection from the usually omnipresent online and social media.

THE CONCEPT OF DIGITAL DETOX HAS CHANGED

To assess attitudes toward this rising trend, we conducted a range of focus groups in Australia. We also plotted the changing ways the idea is being presented in the international media, analysing several hundred articles and documents from the past 10 years.

Aside from some early references in 2009 and 2010, serious media coverage of digital-free holidays began in 2011. The experience was first offered as an elite product targeting the wealthy few. By 2016 and in 2017, digital-free holidays went from a niche product to one that appealed to a broader consumer base.