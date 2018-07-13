Tourists could be jetting off to space as early as 2019

The two companies leading the pack in the pursuit of space tourism say they are just months away from their first out-of-this-world passenger flights - though neither has set a firm date.

Virgin Galactic, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, and Blue Origin, by Amazon creator Jeff Bezos, are racing to be the first to finish their tests - with both companies using radically different technology.

MOMENTS OF WEIGHTLESSNESS

Neither Virgin nor Blue Origin's passengers will find themselves orbiting the Earth: instead, their weightless experience will last just minutes. It's an offering far different from the first space tourists, who paid tens of millions of dollars to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in the 2000s.

Having paid for a much cheaper ticket - costing around R3.3-million ($250,000) with Virgin, as yet unknown with Blue Origin - the new round of space tourists will be propelled dozens of kilometers into the atmosphere, before coming back down to Earth. By comparison, the ISS is in orbit 400km from our planet.