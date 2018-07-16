Millennials post 'deceptive' vaycay pics to make people #jealous

When millennials share photos of their beach-side or glamorous European vaycay, there's vanity, competition and a touch of deception behind their posts.

That's according to the findings of a recent report which looks at the role social media plays among different generations of vacationers in the US.

There's something darker going on with the sunny, happy holidaysnaps and selfies that people are posting to Instagram and Facebook, particularly when it comes to Millennials, authors say in the 2018 Vacation Confidence Index released by insurance company Allianz Global Assistance.

The findings are based on an Ipsos poll of 1,005 adults in the US.