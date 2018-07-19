World's Top 100 Airlines 2018: how does SAA rank?

Singapore Airlines has been named the World's Best Airline for the fourth time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards, which bills itself as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."

Not surprisingly, as in years past, Asian carriers dominate the ranking, taking seven of the 10 spots. After Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and All Nippon Airways round out the podium.

Along with being one of the most respected travel brands in the world, Skytrax editors point out that Singapore Airlines flies one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the industry, with a network that spans six continents.

The honor comes less than a year after the carrier undertook an $850-million revamp of their double-decker A380, transforming the upper deck into six private apartments. The suites - which are hidden behind sliding doors - feature double flat beds, leather swivel chairs, full-sized closets, vanity counters, and luxury bedding provided by French house Lalique.