World's Top 100 Airlines 2018: how does SAA rank?

19 July 2018 - 12:19 By AFP Relaxnews
A South African Airways Airbus A320.
Singapore Airlines has been named the World's Best Airline for the fourth time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards, which bills itself as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."  

Not surprisingly, as in years past, Asian carriers dominate the ranking, taking seven of the 10 spots. After Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and All Nippon Airways round out the podium. 

Along with being one of the most respected travel brands in the world, Skytrax editors point out that Singapore Airlines flies one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the industry, with a network that spans six continents. 

The honor comes less than a year after the carrier undertook an $850-million revamp of their double-decker A380, transforming the upper deck into six private apartments. The suites - which are hidden behind sliding doors - feature double flat beds, leather swivel chairs, full-sized closets, vanity counters, and luxury bedding provided by French house Lalique. 

Singapore Airlines' new first-class private suites.
Meanwhile, the World Airline Awards are based on the results of a year-long, online poll which collected 20.36 million survey entries at worldairlinesurvey.com. The poll covered 335 airlines, and respondents represented 100 nationalities.

South African Airways (SAA) made it into the list of the World's Top 100 Airlines, ranking at number 45 globally. Regionally it was voted the second Best Airline in Africa, following Ethiopian Airlines which took the top spot.

SAA also won the following awards in the Africa category: Best Airline Staff; Best Business Class Lounge, Best Cabin Crew and Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness.

The World's Top 10 Airlines according to Skytrax: 

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Qatar Airways
  3. ANA All Nippon Airways
  4. Emirates
  5. EVA Air
  6. Cathay Pacific
  7. Lufthansa
  8. Hainan Airlines
  9. Garuda Indonesia
  10. Thai Airways 

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

