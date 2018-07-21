Readers' World
Witches, lady wrestlers: outlandish attractions in La Paz, Bolivia
Most people rush through Bolivia’s capital en route to the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, but it’s totally worth a stop, writes Sunday Times reader Sediqa Khatieb
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Most people rush through Bolivia’s capital en route to the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, but it’s totally worth a stop, writes Sunday Times reader Sediqa Khatieb
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.