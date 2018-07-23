Last-minute vaycay? 34 places South Africans can get a visa on arrival

Travel

Tuk tuks on the streets of Colombo, Sri Lanka, which is one of the countries where South Africans can get a visa on arrival.
Having to get a visa isn't only a lot of admin and an extra expense, but it spoils the fun for travellers who like to be spontaneous. If you're one of them, you'll be chuffed to know that there are 34 global destinations where South African passport holders can get a visa on arrival. (And another 68 which we don't need a visa to visit at all.)

That's according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan). 

The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect, making it a useful resource for anyone planning an overseas trip.

It currently states that there are 34 destinations where South Africans can get a visa on arrival, including:

ASIA

Cambodia 

Kyrgyzstan 

Laos 

Maldives 

Nepal 

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan 

Timor-Leste

AFRICA

Benin 

Cape Verde Islands 

Comores Islands 

Djibouti 

Ethiopia 

Gabon 

Ghana 

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar 

Takamaka beach on Mahe island in the Seychelles
Mauritania 

Rwanda 

Seychelles 

Somalia 

St. Helena 

Togo

Uganda 

OCEANIA

Marshall Islands 

Palau Islands 

Samoa 

Tuvalu 

AMERICA

Bolivia 

MIDDLE EAST

Armenia 

Iran 

Jordan 

Oman 

Turkey

