Last-minute vaycay? 34 places South Africans can get a visa on arrival

Having to get a visa isn't only a lot of admin and an extra expense, but it spoils the fun for travellers who like to be spontaneous. If you're one of them, you'll be chuffed to know that there are 34 global destinations where South African passport holders can get a visa on arrival. (And another 68 which we don't need a visa to visit at all.)

That's according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan).

The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect, making it a useful resource for anyone planning an overseas trip.

It currently states that there are 34 destinations where South Africans can get a visa on arrival, including:

ASIA

Cambodia

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Maldives