Last-minute vaycay? 34 places South Africans can get a visa on arrival
Having to get a visa isn't only a lot of admin and an extra expense, but it spoils the fun for travellers who like to be spontaneous. If you're one of them, you'll be chuffed to know that there are 34 global destinations where South African passport holders can get a visa on arrival. (And another 68 which we don't need a visa to visit at all.)
That's according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank world's passports from strongest (Japan and Singapore) to weakest (Iraq and Afghanistan).
The Henley Passport Index's interactive website is updated in real time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect, making it a useful resource for anyone planning an overseas trip.
It currently states that there are 34 destinations where South Africans can get a visa on arrival, including:
ASIA
Cambodia
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Maldives
Nepal
Tajikistan
Timor-Leste
AFRICA
Benin
Cape Verde Islands
Comores Islands
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Gabon
Ghana
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Rwanda
Somalia
Togo
Uganda
OCEANIA
Marshall Islands
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
AMERICA
Bolivia
MIDDLE EAST
Armenia
Iran
Jordan
Oman
Turkey