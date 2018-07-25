These are the top-ranked cruise destinations of 2018

Alaska's Glacier Bay has emerged the top-rated cruise destination of 2018 in the latest Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Thanks to its dramatic glacier and wildlife viewing, Glacier Bay - a world biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site - emerged the most popular cruise destination of 2018.

The results are based on reviews published from June 1 2017 to May 31 2018. Cruise Critic claims to be the world's largest online cruise community, with 350,000 cruise reviews covering 500 cruise ships and 300 ports.

Another big winner this year is Havana, Cuba, which took the title of best cruise destination in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya region for the first time.

American cruisers have only been able to sail into the country as of 2016 when travel restriction were relaxed. Today, a total of 17 cruise lines drop anchor by Cuba.

And the most popular ocean liner brand is Celebrity Cruises, which emerged the top-ranked brand for sailings in nine of the 18 regions including Asia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand and all three Caribbean regions.

Here are some of the winners: