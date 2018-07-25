Travel

These are the top-ranked cruise destinations of 2018

25 July 2018 - 14:43 By AFP Relaxnews
Glacier Bay, which is the top-rated cruise destination of 2018, is a world biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Glacier Bay, which is the top-rated cruise destination of 2018, is a world biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Image: iStock / NetaDegany

Alaska's Glacier Bay has emerged the top-rated cruise destination of 2018 in the latest Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards. 

Thanks to its dramatic glacier and wildlife viewing, Glacier Bay - a world biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site - emerged the most popular cruise destination of 2018. 

The results are based on reviews published from June 1 2017 to May 31 2018. Cruise Critic claims to be the world's largest online cruise community, with 350,000 cruise reviews covering 500 cruise ships and 300 ports. 

Another big winner this year is Havana, Cuba, which took the title of best cruise destination in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya region for the first time. 

American cruisers have only been able to sail into the country as of 2016 when travel restriction were relaxed. Today, a total of 17 cruise lines drop anchor by Cuba. 

And the most popular ocean liner brand is Celebrity Cruises, which emerged the top-ranked brand for sailings in nine of the 18 regions including Asia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand and all three Caribbean regions. 

Here are some of the winners: 

  • Top-Rated Port in Alaska: Glacier Bay
  • Top-Rated Port in Asia: Singapore
  • Top-Rated Port in Australia & New Zealand: Sydney
  • Top-Rated Port in the Baltic & Scandinavia: St. Petersburg
  • Top-Rated Port in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda: King's Wharf
  • Top-Rated Port in the Southern Caribbean: Curacao
  • Top-Rated Port in the Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya: Havana
  • Top-Rated Port in the British Isles & Western Europe: Edinburgh
  • Top-Rated Port in the Eastern Mediterranean: Dubrovnik
  • Top-Rated European River Port: Arles
  • Top-Rated Port in the Western Mediterranean: Villefranche
  • Top-Rated Port in South America & Antarctica: Buenos Aires
  • Top-Rated Port in the South Pacific: Mystery Island
  • Top-Rated Port in the US & Canada: Quebec City

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Check out these great new options for cruising in 2019

From Cape Town to Cuba, Cunard to Royal Caribbean, there’s a deal for you - so stop dreaming and start choosing your cruise
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Caribbean cruises: what wowed passengers then & now

Using her grandmother's diary as a guide, Suzanne Cadisch retraces the route of a Caribbean cruise taken by her relatives 80 years ago
Lifestyle
24 days ago

Explore the more mysterious parts of Europe on a luxe Danube cruise

Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania are just some of the amazing but lesser-known destinations James Oatway visits during a five-star river cruise
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Apartheid for sale in one of Cape Town's trendiest suburbs Lifestyle
  2. Five tips to help you save money when buying a new car Lifestyle
  3. Fashion up in flames: why Burberry burned unsold stock worth R506m Fashion & Beauty
  4. Have scientists discovered the cure for old age? Health & Sex
  5. Why gay male porn is hugely popular among women Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
Security guard shot dead in supermarket robbery
X