LOL! Vladimir Putin's South African bucket list

President of Russia and Puppet Master of the US, Vladimir Putin touched down in South Africa today for the BRICS summit.

While his excellency is here on business, he might want to explore some unique tourism opportunities that our country offers and which, in the light of several of his well-publicised extramural interests, should really tickle his fancy.

We offer some suggestions for additions to his itinerary:

IT’S A WILD, WILD LIFE

Over the years Putin’s PR department has worked hard to paint him as a macho, macho man and a great lover of the outdoors and close encounters of the shirtless, horseriding, big-cat kind. They also tout that he's the type of guy who fights for the preservation of polar bears.

Well he’s in luck because this is the home of the big five and the Kruger Park (not quite as big as the Crimea so no worries of annexation there).