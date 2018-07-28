6 secret lodges that are worth a stopover on your next SA road trip

From the Drakensberg to Lesotho to Graaff-Reinet, Janine Avery lists some out-of-the-way lodges that are worth putting on the map

From the Drakensberg to Lesotho to Graaff-Reinet, Janine Avery lists some out-of-the-way lodges that are worth putting on the map