It is business as usual in the Zimbabwean tourist town of Victoria Falls‚ with a steady influx of tourists from Western countries‚ resulting in most hotels and lodges operating at near-full capacity.

Tour operators in the town also said there had been “no cancellations” in bookings experienced in the run-up to Monday’s election.

Clement Mukwasi‚ the president of the Employers Association for Tourism and Safari Operators‚ in fact said both accommodation and tourist activities were oddly enjoying brisk business.

He attributed the tourist arrivals to the peaceful environment currently prevailing in the run-up to the elections‚ a notable departure from previous elections such as the hotly-contested poll in 2008 that was marred by violence.

Earlier this month‚ 20 political parties contesting in the polls signed a peace pledge‚ in which they committed to upholding peace throughout the poll.

“Accommodation and activities are enjoying full capacity‚ although there is a bit of space in some lodges and hotels. The elections are coming during the peak tourism period and we are happy the industry has not been shaken as would have happened in previous elections. Maybe this is because of the way the political leaders have conducted themselves as there have been signs of tolerance which is healthy for tourism‚” Mukwasi said.