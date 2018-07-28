Tyrannosaurus Pecs invades London for Jurassic Park’s 25th anniversary
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Visitors to London were no doubt a bit puzzled this week by the sudden appearance of a giant statue of an open-shirted, hairy-chested man reclining on a lawn close to Tower Bridge. There was, however, a simple explanation.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.