Wine tourism: 7 destinations in France for a relaxing stay among the vines

31 July 2018 - 12:09 By AFP Relaxnews
Meditation amid the vines on the Château de Berne estate in Provence.
Image: courtesy of Château de Berne/Zoé Lemonnier

More than gastronomic delights and the joys of sumptuous settings, vineyards eager to attract wine tourists are increasingly offering well-being, spa, and beauty services. A chance for travellers to enjoy great wines on a short break that leaves them restored both in body and mind. 

BORDEAUX REGION

Les Sources de Caudalie Hotel – Spa - Restaurant

The producer of the eponymous beauty products range, Sources de Caudalie is behind this health and well-being destination amid the grand-cru vineyards of Château Smith Haut Lafitte at Martillac, in the Gironde. 

Les Sources de Caudalie offers vine leaf and grape marc baths.
Image: Courtesy of Sources de Caudalie

Located just 20 minutes from Bordeaux, the officially recognised “palace” hotel offers an opportunity to taste some great Graves AOC wines, and to take advantage of its "vinothérapie" spa, which provides polyphenol, grape-seed treatments to restore the vitality of the skin.

Travellers can choose to soak in baths of vine leaves or grape marc, or opt for the purifying benefits of a merlot wrap. This range of treatments is also available in another hotel managed by the Cathiard family, Les Etangs de Corot, located in Ville d'Avray not far from Paris. 

BOURGOGNE

La Cueillette Hôtel & Spa

In the heart of the prestigious Meursault designation, the historic Château de Cîteaux is home to the Cueillette Hotel, which offers more than just an opportunity to savour the area's excellent chardonnays. Wine tourists can also take advantage of the hotel's 500m² spa with its innovative "fruitithérapie" treatments, which are based on the moisturising and antioxidant properties of berries and red fruits, most notably the local Burgundy blackcurrant. Body treatments on offer also make use of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants, and well-being equipment at the spa includes a steam room, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a solarium with a view on the Meursault vines.

CHAMPAGNE

Royal Champagne Hôtel & Spa

Recently re-opened on July 15, 2018, the newly renovated wine country retreat figures high on a short-list of destinations offering exfoliating treatments with a view over the vines.

The Royal Champagne spa extends over 1,500 sq m surrounded by vines.
Image: Crédits MR TRIPPER

The recent upgrade of the Royal Champagne included substantial work on its 1,500m² spa, which offers signature organic treatments. Guests can also make use of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, with spectacular views on the hillsides of the Montagne de Reims. The spa also offers a steam room, a sauna, nine treatment cabins, a yoga studio and gym.

PROVENCE

Coquillade Village

Located in the heart of the Parc naturel régional du Luberon, this five-star hotel is surrounded by vineyards of the Aureto sub-region. Travelers come to this retreat amid the vines for a relaxing break in a 1,500 sq m space entirely devoted to well-being. The Spa & Wellness Center features Kneipp baths, ice baths, sensory showers, steam baths and saunas. No detail has been overlooked -- there is even a pedicure service and a hair salon. One of the luxury suites is equipped with its own private spa. 

Villa La Coste

Villa La Coste has extended its hotel to include a spa.
Image: Courtesy of Villa La Coste/Richard Haughton

Adding to the attraction of its famous art and architecture park, the Château La Coste, close to Aix-en-Provence, has become a restorative break destination since the early 2017 opening of the Villa La Coste, a hotel composed of 28 villas, some of which are equipped with their own swimming pools. The Villa La Coste Spa makes use of local Provencal products, notably jasmine, lavender and olives. 

Château de Berne Hotel & Spa

In Lorgues, visitors to the Châteaux de Berne and its 143-hectare estate will discover gastronomic delights as well as a wellness center built around an infinity pool with stunning vineyard views. Inside, the 800 sq m spa offers a swim and message jet pool and a range of "Cinq Mondes" revitalizing treatments. Yoga and relaxation packages are also available. 

BEAUJOLAIS

Château de Pizay

The medieval chateau has long-been a destination for Morgon lovers on tours of the Beaujolais region, and now the four-star hotel established on an 80-hectare vineyard also seeks to attract health and well-being tourists. Equipped with a swimming pool bordered by vines, the Château de Pizay spa offers a hydrotherapy pool and multi-sensory space with a waterfall shower, cold plunge pool, ice fountain steam room and sauna. The treatments on offer, which are based on Thalgo products, are perfect for a moment of relaxation in the wake of a vigorous match on the hotel's tennis court. 

