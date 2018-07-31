Wine tourism: 7 destinations in France for a relaxing stay among the vines

Located just 20 minutes from Bordeaux, the officially recognised “palace” hotel offers an opportunity to taste some great Graves AOC wines, and to take advantage of its "vinothérapie" spa, which provides polyphenol, grape-seed treatments to restore the vitality of the skin.

Travellers can choose to soak in baths of vine leaves or grape marc, or opt for the purifying benefits of a merlot wrap. This range of treatments is also available in another hotel managed by the Cathiard family, Les Etangs de Corot, located in Ville d'Avray not far from Paris.

BOURGOGNE

La Cueillette Hôtel & Spa

In the heart of the prestigious Meursault designation, the historic Château de Cîteaux is home to the Cueillette Hotel, which offers more than just an opportunity to savour the area's excellent chardonnays. Wine tourists can also take advantage of the hotel's 500m² spa with its innovative "fruitithérapie" treatments, which are based on the moisturising and antioxidant properties of berries and red fruits, most notably the local Burgundy blackcurrant. Body treatments on offer also make use of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants, and well-being equipment at the spa includes a steam room, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a solarium with a view on the Meursault vines.

CHAMPAGNE

Royal Champagne Hôtel & Spa

Recently re-opened on July 15, 2018, the newly renovated wine country retreat figures high on a short-list of destinations offering exfoliating treatments with a view over the vines.