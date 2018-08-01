In the hands of god: Vietnam's Golden Bridge goes viral

Nestled in the forested hills of central Vietnam two giant concrete hands emerge from the trees, holding up a glimmering golden bridge crowded with gleeful visitors taking selfies at the country's latest eccentric tourist draw.

Designed to make visitors feel like they're taking a stroll on a shimmering thread stretching across the hands of gods, the Golden Bridge has attracted hordes of guests since it opened in the Ba Na Hills near Danang in June.

Images of the bridge have gone viral on social media, much to the surprise of the architect who had no idea it would attract so much attention.

"We're proud that our product has been shared by people all over the world," said principal designer and founder of TA Landscape Architecture, Vu Viet Anh.

At 150 metres long, the bridge snakes through the forest high up in mountains first developed by French colonists as a hill station in 1919.