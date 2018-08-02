Book your next bush escape in the city

After a long working week, what better way to unwind than on the terrace of a luxury safari lodge sipping on an ice-cold beverage?

Well, Aloe Lane Guest Lodge is not exactly a safari lodge. Even though the presence of even one of the Big Five is obviously lacking (unless a large tortoise called Napoleon that roams the gardens counts?) it certainly has the makings of a bush escape.

The lodge is sandwiched between the suburbs of Kyalami and Lonehill in Johannesburg, which means you can be stationed poolside just under an hour after leaving the office on a Thursday or Friday afternoon - for that much-needed break.

Wood, thatch, leather and African-inspired décor accents, and items in muted brown tones that blend in with the natural surroundings, define the look of this elegant and extensively renovated lodge. And a gorgeous view of the west of Johannesburg can be enjoyed from the decks chairs around the infinity pool.

This family-owned, four-star boutique guest lodge has seven king-sized bedrooms - two executive suites, four deluxe and one presidential suite. All are kitted out with Egyptian cotton bed linen, rain showers, private outdoor seating and a garden view. Plus the wi-fi is fast and free, the mini-bar is stocked with mineral water, and each room has facilities to make tea or coffee.