Book your next bush escape in the city
A boutique spa hotel with bush lodge tendencies
After a long working week, what better way to unwind than on the terrace of a luxury safari lodge sipping on an ice-cold beverage?
Well, Aloe Lane Guest Lodge is not exactly a safari lodge. Even though the presence of even one of the Big Five is obviously lacking (unless a large tortoise called Napoleon that roams the gardens counts?) it certainly has the makings of a bush escape.
The lodge is sandwiched between the suburbs of Kyalami and Lonehill in Johannesburg, which means you can be stationed poolside just under an hour after leaving the office on a Thursday or Friday afternoon - for that much-needed break.
Wood, thatch, leather and African-inspired décor accents, and items in muted brown tones that blend in with the natural surroundings, define the look of this elegant and extensively renovated lodge. And a gorgeous view of the west of Johannesburg can be enjoyed from the decks chairs around the infinity pool.
This family-owned, four-star boutique guest lodge has seven king-sized bedrooms - two executive suites, four deluxe and one presidential suite. All are kitted out with Egyptian cotton bed linen, rain showers, private outdoor seating and a garden view. Plus the wi-fi is fast and free, the mini-bar is stocked with mineral water, and each room has facilities to make tea or coffee.
One of the unexpected highlights includes a heated floor in the bathroom of the Presidential Suite - which means that on a chilly winter’s night and morning, your trip to the bathroom is trauma-free, especially if you never remember to pack slippers for that long-weekend stay.
Another treat is the great water pressure provided by the generously-sized showerhead.
If you’ve ever wondered what exactly qualifies as a four-star establishment, as guided by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa - the answer is that it must have "furnishings, amenities and service of excellent quality". You must be able to enjoy a full breakfast over an extended period, and have the option of being served at your own table. Rooms must have a desk and work area, and the bathroom should be ‘better stocked than your home’.
Aloe Lane ticks the boxes for all these minimum requirements, though it is doubtful whether any hotel or guest lodge bathroom could ever compete with your own personal arsenal of beauty supplies – the ones you always wish you’d had enough space for in your suitcase!
The guest lodge has four distinct relaxation areas. One is situated outdoors - comprising a cosy set-up complete with a hanging seat basket, where you can sit and enjoy the sounds of the garden. The second is located by the honesty bar, where your sports television needs can be met. This bar requires guests write down what they consumed when the bar is unattended, to be billed later on checkout. A concept which - though sometimes offered at the peril of managers and owners - is a great way to make guests feel respected, and immediately at home in a new environment.
Going back to those relaxation areas, there’s a reading room tucked away in a quiet space, softly lit with hanging lamps - and an outdoor boma, which gets fired up for special occasions. The area used for dining has a farmhouse kitchen feel and you could easily find yourself sitting around a table nattering, as if at home, without noticing the time passing you by.
The Wellness Suite is available six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday and from 9am to 6pm - offering a full range of massages, treatments and packages. You can pre-book treatments when reserving your accommodation, or when you arrive for your stay.
Room rates include breakfast, with your choice of a continental buffet and/or hot breakfast prepared to your order. And if you’re not planning to leave the lodge at any point during your stay, a full lunch and dinner is available on request at an additional charge.
Whether you’re looking for a long weekend or weekday breakaway for a conference, look no further than Aloe Lane Guest Lodge in Glenferness AH - a mere 30 minute drive out of Johannesburg.
Room reservations can be made directly by emailing enquiries@aloelaneguestlodge.com or by visiting www.Aloelaneguestlodge.com for current offers and best available rates. Alternatively guests can book via www.Booking.com, www.Expedia.com and now on www.Airbnb.com.
This article was paid for by Aloe Lane Guest Lodge.