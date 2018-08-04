The Notebook
I got picked up by a beautiful, rich woman on a Plett beach
A case of keys lost in Plettenberg Bay leaves David Alston dreaming of a long-term relationship with a strange woman
05 August 2018 - 00:00
A case of keys lost in Plettenberg Bay leaves David Alston dreaming of a long-term relationship with a strange woman
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.