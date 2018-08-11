Travel

City on a Plate

How to make the most of 24 hours in Porto, Portugal

Allison Foat crafts an itinerary for perfect day in Portugal’s second-largest city, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the rising star of the Iberian Peninsula

12 August 2018 - 00:00 By Allison Foat

Allison Foat crafts an itinerary for perfect day in Portugal’s second-largest city, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the rising star of the Iberian Peninsula

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I won't go blackface now. It's just racist: Leon Schuster Lifestyle
  2. Sleeping more than 8 hours a night may be harmful for your health Health & Sex
  3. 12 signs of depression and when you should seek help Health & Sex
  4. Catcalling isn't flirting, it's sexual harassment. Here's why Health & Sex
  5. 3 breakthrough moments in the fight to breastfeed 'whenever, wherever' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X