City on a Plate

How to make the most of 24 hours in Porto, Portugal

Allison Foat crafts an itinerary for perfect day in Portugal’s second-largest city, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the rising star of the Iberian Peninsula

Allison Foat crafts an itinerary for perfect day in Portugal’s second-largest city, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the rising star of the Iberian Peninsula