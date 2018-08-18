Hotel Review: Lanzerac Hotel, Stellenbosch, Cape Town
This hotel on a historic wine estate has risen from the ashes of a fire last year, and now offers four restaurants, wine tasting and an on-site spa, writes Richard Holmes
19 August 2018 - 00:00
This hotel on a historic wine estate has risen from the ashes of a fire last year, and now offers four restaurants, wine tasting and an on-site spa, writes Richard Holmes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.