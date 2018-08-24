SA museum makes Time magazine's first list of top 100 places in the world

Time magazine has released a list of the best museums, theme parks, bars, restaurants and hotels in a list it is calling "World's Greatest Places."

The list features 100 destinations that span 48 countries and was created with the help of the publication's editors and correspondents from around the world, along with the input of industry experts.

Entries, which are not ranked, were evaluated on factors like quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.

The "World's Greatest Places" is also divided into a trio of larger themes: to visit, to stay and to eat and drink.

In the top places to visit category, Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, China made the cut for its gleamingly white, terraced design that elevates the humble public lending library into an architectural marvel and travel destination. Since opening last October, the sprawling 363,000-square-foot space has attracted more than 1.8 million visitors.

South Africa's Zeitz MOCAA also featured in the top places to visit category. Time magazine says, "it’s nearly impossible to take in the artwork [at the museum] — including cowhide sculptures of the female form by South Africa–based artist Nandipha Mntambo and multi­media installations from Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai — without also being wowed by the space."