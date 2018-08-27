Travel

WATCH | Southern Right whales cause a huge splash while at play

Ever wondered what whales get up to when no one is watching?

27 August 2018 - 14:35 By times live

A family of Southern Right whales were caught by a drone frolicking in Hermanus. This uncommon sighting is bound to send waves of delight to anybody watching it.

In the video, two older whales can be seen with two calves as they swim around each other and exhale air from their blowholes.

Southern Right whales are known to migrate into the coastal waters of the Western Cape to nurse their young. This destination of choice is due to the benefits of calm and warm waters where they can conserve energy.

