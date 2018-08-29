Save money when travelling abroad by thinking like an economist

A record number of tourists and business travellers visited a country other than their own in 2017, and this year is already on pace to exceed that tally.

One thing you definitely need when travelling abroad besides a passport is local currency, such as euros in Europe, yen in Japan or rubles in Russia. In the past, travellers would typically withdraw what they need from an ATM in the country they’re visiting or simply use a credit card, letting their bank calculate the cost in their home currency at roughly the market rate. There was usually also a foreign transaction fee.

Increasingly, however, retailers, restaurants and ATMs are offering travellers the option to pay or withdraw money in terms immediately converted into their home currency. Companies offering the service call it “dynamic currency conversion.” For example, an American tourist visiting Paris is able to use her credit card to pay for a fancy meal at a French bistro in US dollars, instead of euros.

This may seem innocuous – or even convenient – but agreeing to use your home currency in a foreign land can significantly inflate the cost of every purchase. Thinking a bit more like an economist can help you avoid this mistake, and save a lot of money.

SURGE IN TOURISTS

A century ago, international travel was only for the rich. These days, almost anyone from an industrialised country can see a bit of the world on a budget.

While people commonly complain about “high” airfares, the real cost of flying has never been less expensive– it’s half what it was in the early ‘80s – or safer.

And that’s one reason why a record 1.24 billion people visited another country in 2016. Naturally, financial firms have sought to capitalise on all this wandering by inventing ever more ways to separate travellers from their hard-earned money.

BUYING THINGS ABROAD

Tourists rely on credit, debit or ATM cards to pay for hotels, restaurant meals and local trinkets.

A complex international computer network checks if a card is valid for the transaction and transfers the money. Traditionally, to help pay for this, banks and credit card companies have charged customers a foreign transaction fee.

However, banks are now offering more cards with no foreign transaction fees. At the same time, “free ATMs” are popping up around the world that don’t charge local transaction fees (though your own bank may still do so).