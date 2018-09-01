Loving Local
Up for an awesome adventure holiday? Head to the Eastern Cape
The Eastern Cape may seem like SA's tourism sidekick. Yet the province is filled with history, adventure and beauty, as Graeme Hosken discovers
02 September 2018 - 00:00
The Eastern Cape may seem like SA's tourism sidekick. Yet the province is filled with history, adventure and beauty, as Graeme Hosken discovers
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.